11-year-old award-winning dancer allergic to her tears, sweat

An 11-year-old aspiring dancer from Queensland, Australia, has been suffering from a skin condition that makes her allergic to her own tears and sweat. Summah Williams’ condition is so bad that she is currently receiving experimental treatment. The girl has a staph infection and is currently receiving experimental treatment. (Representational Image/Unsplash)

According to news.com.au, when her mother, Karyn Zimny, noticed the teenager’s condition first, her skin was dried to cracks. Furthermore, it became red and developed inflammation beneath the shedding layer. Zimny first mistook the allergy for a sunburn. However, she was shocked when she saw her daughter shivering in the heat and itching her skin through the night.

“When we went to the hospital, she had a staph infection, and when she was on antibiotics, her whole face and body shed like a snake from head to toe; the bath would be full of skin,” Zimny, 47, told 7 News.com.

7 News.com further reports that Summah was diagnosed with an extreme case of eczema as well as an allergy to her tears and sweat. “(Summah’s) allergic to her own tears, and when she cries, she comes out in a rash and gets what we call ‘Panda eyes’. She’s also allergic to her sweat, which is heartbreaking as she loves dancing,” Zimny further told 7 News.com.

The young award-winning dancer is currently undergoing a trial for a new injection treatment while enduring painful facial flares.