11-year-old studying on the streets gets her own room thanks to her local community

An 11-year-old girl who lived in a cramped room with her grandparents got her dream of having her own space fulfilled when people from her local community joined hands to help her. As per reports, Xinyi, from Zhejiang province in eastern China, used to study on the streets due to lack of space in her four-metre-square home. However, thanks to her local community, she doesn’t have to squeeze into the tiny room with her grandparents anymore. She can now stay in a nine square metres furnished room for free until she turns 18.

Members of the local community of an 11-year-old girl found an amazing solution to help her get a room of her own (Representational image). (Unsplash/@uns__nstudio)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Xinyi’s grandfather, who works as a cleaner, told some members of the local community how his room is too small to even place a table for his granddaughter, reports South China Morning Post (SCMP). He added that he kept a desk outside their room where she studied. However, during rainy days, she had to lie on a bunk bed inside the room to continue her studies.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Hearing the little one’s plights, a few members of the neighbourhood found a room opposite the family’s accommodation. The space was previously used by elders of the community to sit and read newspapers. People came together to clean the room and furnish it with “a bed, chair, bookcase, and other practical items”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While talking about the girl’s reaction to her new room, her grandfather told SCMP, “She often tells us that she appreciates those warmhearted people and will repay their generosity”. He added that with her own room, she is inspired to do better in life.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON