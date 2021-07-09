12-foot-long python that escaped from aquarium located in a mall rescued. Watch

In a story with a happy ending, a 12-foot-long python that escaped from an aquarium located inside a mall in the US was rescued unharmed. Blue Zoo, the interactive aquarium from where the reptile escaped, also took to Facebook to share a video of her being rescued. The clip has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments.

“We couldn’t be more excited to share with you that the search is over! Cara has been found, safe and healthy! More details to come!” they wrote while sharing the video. The video shows the rescuers cutting a hole in a wall to pull out Cara.

Check out the video:

In another post, the zoo shared “She’s back! Our girl is back home! We are so thankful and excited! Thank you to the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, who shares: After being examined by the zoological medicine team at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, Cara the Python was discharged and is going home!” The post is complete with a link of a Facebook post by the veterinary centre and an image of the snake.

Take a look at the posts by the zoo and the veterinary centre shared on Facebook:

People had a lot to say on all the posts. “Many of us want to meet Cara the runaway snake,” joked a Facebook user. “Such a beautiful snake,” shared another. “Great news,” expressed a third.

According to CNN, the aquarium workers believe that the snake escaped from her enclosure on Monday night. After she was discovered missing, around 140 stores in the mall were briefly closed on Tuesday. Cara is a Burmese python, a species of nonvenomous snakes that mainly feed on birds and reptiles.

What are your thoughts on the rescue video of Cara?

