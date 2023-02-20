14-year-old boy with autism creates stunning Michael Jackson portrait. Watch

Many people express their emotions through art. Letting the colour and design flow on the paper and making their imagination come alive helps people share their thoughts. And same is the case with this 14-year-old boy with autism.

Viktor Bevanda uses vivid artwork as a way of communicating. He uses bold colours to make portraits and other sceneries. One of his artworks was recently shared by artist Willie Gomez, and it has blown up on social media. In the video, Bevanda is creating a portrait of Michael Jackson.

Take a look at his clip here:

Looks amazing, doesn't it? This post was shared on February 10. Since being posted, it has been liked by more than two lakh people. The video also has several comments.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "It's beautiful; he should keep drawing. When someone looks at his picture, they will see it has meaning, and some would even relate." "Heck yeah!! Awesome job!! His skills will only get better as time goes on!!" wrote another. A third added, "Wonderful, what a great artist he is going to be." A fourth wrote, "That is insane. I love Michael Jackson, love this kid and love his art. Good on him."

