15-foot-long crocodile with body of 59-year-old businessman inside airlifted in South Africa. Video

The remains of a 59-year-old old man have been recovered from a large crocodile in the Komati River, South Africa. The development comes days after a hotel owner, Gabriel Batista, went missing after being swept away by strong floodwaters in the crocodile-infested river.

15-foot-long crocodile with body of businessman inside airlifted in South Africa. (X@CollinRugg)

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Soon after Batista disappeared, officials feared he may have been attacked by one of the reptiles in the area. Search teams tracked activity along the river and eventually identified a crocodile. It appeared unusually bloated and remained still near the riverbank, even as drones and a helicopter operated nearby. This behaviour raised suspicion among the team that the animal may have recently fed, New York Post reported.

15 feet long crocodile

After getting the required permission, authorities decided to kill the crocodile to check for any human remains. What followed was a carefully planned operation involving air support.

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{{^usCountry}} A police officer was lowered from a helicopter onto the crocodile to secure it with a harness so it could be lifted from the river. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police officer was lowered from a helicopter onto the crocodile to secure it with a harness so it could be lifted from the river. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The reptile, estimated to be around 15 feet long and weighing over 1,000 pounds, was then airlifted to another location for further examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reptile, estimated to be around 15 feet long and weighing over 1,000 pounds, was then airlifted to another location for further examination. {{/usCountry}}

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Describing the moment, Capt. Johan Potgieter told NY Post, “There were so many things that could go wrong, and the rope basically lowered me onto the snout of the crocodile, so I was kind of hoping it really was properly dead.”

He added, “There were two crocs nearby watching as I slipped the harness around the waist of the dead crocodile and secured it under the front legs and tightened the strap.”

During dissection, officials found human body parts inside the crocodile, including two severed arms, part of a rib cage, and pieces of flesh. A ring recovered from one of the fingers is believed to belong to Batista. However, forensic tests are still underway to confirm the identity.

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Investigators also found at least six pairs of shoes inside the crocodile. None of these have been linked to the missing man so far.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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