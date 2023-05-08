16-year-old disabled girl reacts to Barbie with down syndrome. Watch

Just last month, toy company Mattel introduced a Barbie with Down syndrome. Since they made the announcement for its release, several people have been waiting to buy it. Now, a video going viral shows a 16-year-old girl reacting upon seeing the down syndrome Barbie.

Girl reacts upon seeing Barbie with down syndrome.(Instagram/@sarah_carollyn )

"For the first time in 16 years, she finally sees a Barbie that looks like her. Thank you @mattel for making her dreams a reality!" wrote @sarah_carollyn as she shared a video. The video shows @sarah_carollyn's sister sitting on a sofa. As they hand her the new Barbie, she's in amazement after looking at it. In the video, she says, "For the first time, there's a doll like me." Further in the video, you can see her crying with happiness.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared on April 30. Since being posted, it has been liked over 9000 times. The share also has several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "This! This is why inclusion matters!!" A second person added, "Why are there so many chopped onions in here?!!! This is incredibly sweet. Her reaction is priceless." "I cried immediately!!!! She's so precious!" expressed a third. A fourth shared, "Aww, bless her, beautiful."