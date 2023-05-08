Home / Trending / 16-year-old disabled girl reacts to Barbie with down syndrome. Watch

16-year-old disabled girl reacts to Barbie with down syndrome. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
May 08, 2023 08:48 PM IST

A 16-year-old disabled girl's reaction upon seeing a Barbie with down syndrome has gone viral on social media. Watch her video inside.

Just last month, toy company Mattel introduced a Barbie with Down syndrome. Since they made the announcement for its release, several people have been waiting to buy it. Now, a video going viral shows a 16-year-old girl reacting upon seeing the down syndrome Barbie.

Girl reacts upon seeing Barbie with down syndrome.(Instagram/@sarah_carollyn )

"For the first time in 16 years, she finally sees a Barbie that looks like her. Thank you @mattel for making her dreams a reality!" wrote @sarah_carollyn as she shared a video. The video shows @sarah_carollyn's sister sitting on a sofa. As they hand her the new Barbie, she's in amazement after looking at it. In the video, she says, "For the first time, there's a doll like me." Further in the video, you can see her crying with happiness.

This video was shared on April 30. Since being posted, it has been liked over 9000 times. The share also has several comments.

An individual wrote, "This! This is why inclusion matters!!" A second person added, "Why are there so many chopped onions in here?!!! This is incredibly sweet. Her reaction is priceless." "I cried immediately!!!! She's so precious!" expressed a third. A fourth shared, "Aww, bless her, beautiful."

