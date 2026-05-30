18 LPA in corporate or 6 LPA in govt?’: Employee torn between money and stability

A professional’s dilemma over choosing between a high-paying corporate job and a stable government position has sparked an engaging online debate.

The Reddit user’s post about two job roles has gone viral. (Representative image). (Pexels)

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Currently earning ₹18 LPA in a major metro city, the individual is contemplating a switch to a government assistant role offering ₹7 LPA in their hometown. Though the corporate track promises faster financial growth and up to ₹50 LPA in a decade, the government path offers long-term stability and hometown postings. The employee took to social media to ask users whether they should sacrifice their high earning power for a more secure, less glamorous government life.

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{{^usCountry}} “18 LPA in Corporate or 6LPA in Govt?” the individual asked in a Reddit post, adding, “So should I switch to govt and leave the glamorous life of corporate? Or I should stay in corporate and enjoy the life with all its cons?” What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “18 LPA in Corporate or 6LPA in Govt?” the individual asked in a Reddit post, adding, “So should I switch to govt and leave the glamorous life of corporate? Or I should stay in corporate and enjoy the life with all its cons?” What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

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An individual wrote, “Don't pay attention to those giving you advice to select a ₹7 lpa govt job. It's not an executive post, na promotion milega na age jake decision-making roles, and is salary me hamesha middle class he reh jaoge (You won’t get a promotion or a role where you can make decisions, in this salary you will always remain a middle class). I am working in a PSU with a 20 LPA KA PACKAGE.”

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Another expressed, “I'm in a PSU. The thing is, in a corporate setting, you have exposure to global work culture and varied work, and you can distance yourself from your company during time off. Can't do that in a PSU. You're always supposed to be available, posted in literal sh**holes, promotions take time and townships are remote. You get a good package, a good township to live in and good perks though. Grass is always greener on the other side, I guess.”

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A third commented, “Stay in corporate. It is difficult to sustain the standard of living you currently have after joining your new job.” A fourth posted, “If your family made investments that can give you an extra 30-50k per month, go for a government job without a thought. AI is getting better, and the private sector will be on fire in the next 3 years. Society is returning to a simpler way of life. Adapt so that at least you would always have a roof and food.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)