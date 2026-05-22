Professional asks ‘am I insane’ while debating to leave ₹95 lakh job at just 23

A Reddit user has received hundreds of comments after laying out a high-stakes professional dilemma involving a $100,000 (approx ₹95 lakh) career. Currently locked into an industry with capped progression and a history of sudden redundancies, the 23-year-old must decide within a month whether to accept a binding retraining contract. The dilemma has divided social media, with some urging them to protect their peace and current lifestyle, while others advocate taking the risk while they are young. The professional asked Reddit whether to continue the current job or take up the long-term opportunity. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“Am I insane to leave a $100k job at 23?” the Reddit user wrote, adding, “I’m 23 and currently earn just over $100k in a specialised career I genuinely enjoy. The lifestyle is strong: 2 weeks on/2 weeks off, 4–8 hour workdays, Strong pension + progression, and Realistic cap around ~$175k within ~7 years.”

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The person continued, “The main concern is stability. The industry is quite volatile - I’ve already been made redundant once (although I found work again quickly), and I’m not fully convinced about long-term security. I now have an offer to retrain into a related field with significantly higher long-term earning potential and more international mobility. But the trade-offs are heavy.”

What will the professional sacrifice? The individual explained, “2 years of full-time training (no salary, all expenses covered) and then ~5 years on $50k while a training bond is paid off.”

Only after that will the professional return to the current earning level “with a higher long-term ceiling”.

What is the dilemma? “Stay where I am - strong income, great lifestyle, but capped growth and industry volatility or reset my earnings for ~7 years to unlock higher long-term upside and stability,” the Reddit user asked.

The person continued, “From a financial/life strategy perspective, does it make sense to sacrifice your 20s income and compounding potential for higher long-term ceiling and stability, or stick with a strong but capped career while it’s already going well?”

What did social media say? An individual commented, “It’s not about what some strangers on the internet think. It’s about whether you can afford it. Long-term gain is great and always the goal, but a 50% cut is huge, and you’re the only one who knows if, based on your current spending/lifestyle, you can afford it.”

Another added, “$100k-$175k salary for the next 7 years will be worth way more than no pay for 2 years and $50k for the next 5 years. Invest your extra now. Make sure your retirement is in order. Open a high-yield savings account for your emergency fund. Just ride out what you’ve got.”

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A third posted, “If it were me, as a professional, I would never do a 2-year unpaid training. My time has value.” A fourth wrote, “2 years no pay and then 5 years at $50k seems suboptimal, even if it's building toward something. And what happens if you get laid off, need to move, etc, mid-process?”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)