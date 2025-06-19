1970 vs 2025 middle class: Delhi man's take on India’s decline from stability to survival strikes a chord

A Delhi-based professional’s LinkedIn post comparing the life of a typical Indian middle-class man in 1970 to the daily grind of 2025 has gone viral, sparking debate on the internet about whether economic growth in India has come at the cost of personal stability and peace of mind. Himanshu Kalra painted a stark contrast between the two eras. (This is an AI generated image)

In his now widely shared post, Himanshu Kalra painted a stark contrast between the two eras. He wrote that in 1970, a middle-class life followed a relatively linear and secure path, one went to college, earned a degree, mastered a single skill, landed a job with a good salary, bought a home, got married, and raised a family, often with three children. “You’re set for life,” he wrote, summarising the journey in one line.

Cut to 2025, and the picture, he says, is far more chaotic: from competing with millions just to get into college, to starting adult life burdened with education loans. A degree is no longer enough, skills become obsolete within two years, and job competition is fiercer than ever. Even for those who manage to get married and have children, both partners often need to work just to stay afloat. Mental health, he adds, is something most have to “figure out yourself.”

“Sure, the economy’s ‘booming’,” the man's post ends.

How did X users react?

Users on X had mixed but deeply reflective responses to the post. One called it “too much reality for a Monday,” capturing the emotional weight of the comparison.

Another noted, “Somehow, we have it all so much easier,” hinting at the paradox of modern convenience paired with rising pressure. Several users highlighted the relentless pace of life today, with one writing, “The never-ending cycle of upskilling, inflation, and mental health struggles? That’s the reality for many.”

Others pointed to how the very idea of stability has shifted over time, saying that while in 1970 one skill could last a lifetime, in 2025 people must keep learning just to stay relevant. “Progress,” one user remarked, “has truly redefined what security looks like.”

