‘50 LPA is the new 25 LPA?’: Bengaluru tech salary debate sparks mixed reactions on X

A post on X questioning whether ₹50 lakh per annum (LPA) has become the new ₹25 LPA in Bengaluru’s IT sector has gone viral, sparking a debate among tech professionals. The debate also brought up regional salary disparities on X.(Pixabay)

“I hear so many people earning 50LPA in Bangalore IT sector. Either they're stating inflated CTC or 50LPA is the new 25LPA. Can some techies confirm?” asked Sourav Dutta, kicking off a flurry of responses.

Check out his post here:

Some users claimed that even ₹50 LPA doesn't mean much anymore in the city’s high-cost tech ecosystem. “50L is the new 10L. Most earn 1 Cr+++,” one user posted. Another added, “If you're not earning 1 Cr++ in Bengaluru then it's a waste of time. Better to pack up and leave.”

However, others pushed back against the sweeping generalisation, questioning the reference point. “You should have some baseline, are you comparing 50LPA to 10LPA from 2005, 2015, or 2020?” one asked.

(Also Read: Bengaluru metro trains wrapped in advertisements to boost revenue, commuters say 'ruined the look')

A few users acknowledged the rise in salary levels but emphasised that such pay packages are typically reserved for senior or top-tier tech professionals working with global firms. “In a way, yes, but only for top-tier professionals,” noted one response.

The debate also brought up regional salary disparities. “Just Bengaluru things. In Hyderabad, 25L is still 25L. Most people earn less than that,” wrote a user, highlighting the perception that Bengaluru offers inflated packages, albeit with caveats.

One self-identified techie broke down the composition of such high salaries, explaining that much of the ₹50 LPA packages are often tied up in stocks. “Microsoft offers 50LPA, but only 16L is base salary. The rest are RSUs [Restricted Stock Units] vested over 3-4 years,” they said. They pointed out that the in-hand monthly salary could be as low as ₹1.2 lakh, depending on stock performance and vesting schedules.

Bengaluru’s tech workforce crosses 1 million

On the other hand, Bengaluru has firmly established itself as one of the world’s top technology hubs, joining global giants like San Francisco, New York, and London, according to CBRE’s newly released Global Tech Talent Guidebook 2025, as reported by news agency PTI.

The report highlights that Bengaluru’s tech workforce has surpassed the 1 million mark, making it the largest tech talent market in the Asia-Pacific region.

(Also Read: Bengaluru’s tech workforce crosses 1 million, ranks among top 12 global hubs)