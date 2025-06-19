Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

70 lakh is the new middle class’: Investment banker breaks down India's cost of living crisis

ByAnagha Deshpande
Jun 19, 2025 07:39 AM IST

An investment banker highlights that a ₹70 lakh annual salary leaves little financial comfort due to high taxes and living costs.

A LinkedIn post by investment banker has gone viral for highlighting how even a seemingly high salary of 70 lakh per annum barely offers financial comfort in India’s metro cities.

According to the investment banker, a person earning <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>70 lakh a year pays nearly <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakh in taxes.(Pixabay)
According to the investment banker, a person earning 70 lakh a year pays nearly 20 lakh in taxes.(Pixabay)

In his detailed post, Sarthak Ahuja breaks down the math to show how rising living costs, lifestyle aspirations, and expensive real estate are squeezing urban professionals.

(Also Read: ‘50 LPA is the new 25 LPA?’: Bengaluru tech salary debate sparks mixed reactions on X)

Check out his post here:

According to Ahuja, a person earning 70 lakh a year pays nearly 20 lakh in taxes, leaving around 4.1 lakh as monthly income. Of this, major fixed expenses quickly eat up the bulk, 1.7 lakh goes towards a home loan EMI (for a 3 crore flat), 65,000 for a car loan EMI, 50,000 for international school fees, and 15,000 for domestic help. 

This leaves just about 1 lakh for everything else, including groceries, fuel, electricity, medical expenses, eating out, shopping, and even savings for an annual vacation.

Ahuja points to three key reasons why even high earners feel financially stretched in metro India: the sharp rise in inflation in cities like Mumbai, Gurugram, and Bengaluru over the past three years; the disproportionate cost of housing and vehicles relative to income; and aspirational lifestyles driven by social media exposure. 

“By the end of the month, there's nothing left,” he wrote, describing how this situation has essentially turned high earners into what he calls the new "sub-middle class."

His ‘practical’ advice

He ends the post with practical advice: reconsider taking a housing loan unless absolutely necessary. His post, which also links to his website offering insights into more viable real estate options, has resonated with professionals across sectors, many of whom echoed similar frustrations in the comments.

(Also Read: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath says his credit score is not ‘good enough’ for CRED. Kunal Shah turns customer support executive)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending /70 lakh is the new middle class’: Investment banker breaks down India's cost of living crisis
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now! Start 14 Days Free Trial
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On