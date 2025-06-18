Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath says his credit score is not ‘good enough’ for CRED. Kunal Shah turns customer support executive

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath sparked a lighthearted social media exchange after revealing that his credit score might not meet the standards of the popular credit rewards platform, CRED. Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath.(X/@Nithin0dha)

In a post shared on his social media handle, Kamath wrote, “I did a credit check on @zerodhacapital to check out the flow, and my score is 747. So I am not good enough for CRED.”

He also shared a screenshot of the credit score, which was classified under the "Good" category, falling just short of the "Excellent" range. CRED is known for accepting only users with high credit scores, generally above 750.

Check out his post here:

Tagging CRED’s founder Kunal Shah in the post, Kamath’s tongue-in-cheek comment drew a quick response. “I’ll call you and help you fix it. Glad you’re caring about scores and increasing awareness. More people need to do this :)” Shah replied.

How did X users react?

Several X users jumped into the conversation after Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath revealed his credit score, playfully claiming they had outperformed him.

Some shared screenshots of their own scores, quipping “I beat you” in response to Kamath’s post.

Others were surprised to find their credit numbers higher than that of the well-known entrepreneur, with one user commenting, “I cannot believe I have a better credit score than yours.”

While some praised Kamath for drawing attention to the issue, others used the moment to critique the credit rating system itself. “Glad you’re doing this. CIBIL is a total scam.

Trying to rectify an error is a nightmare,” one user wrote, adding that it’s far easier to bring down someone’s score than fix it.

A few speculated about the reasons behind Kamath’s lower score, suggesting a missed loan payment or advising him to seek guidance from financial influencers on Instagram.

