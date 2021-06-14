Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / 19-year-old from Delhi develops eco-friendly, affordable air purifier
trending

19-year-old from Delhi develops eco-friendly, affordable air purifier

Krrish Chawla informed that the CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant appreciated him and tweeted regarding his creation.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 09:55 AM IST
Krrish Chawla with CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant.(Twitter/@amitabhk87)

A 19-year-old Delhi boy has developed an eco-friendly and affordable air purifier to tackle growing air pollution.

According to Krrish Chawla, the inventor, the air purifier 'Breathify' solves four problems, effectiveness, eco-friendliness, increased quality of HEPA filter and price.

"When I was young, I suffered from respiratory issues and had to use nebulizers and cortisone. I was surrounded by air purifiers. As a curious kid, I used to open up a lot of machines. When I opened up a purifier and realised it is a very simple machine but costs 35,000 to 40,000. I was shocked that a simple machine like this was so expensive," Chawla said.

He also informed that the CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant appreciated him and tweeted regarding his creation.

"Dynamic young entrepreneur! Delighted to meet Krrish Chawla, age 19. His Start up @Breathifymakes affordable air purifiers - 100 per cent #MakeinIndia and non-plastic. A Gr8 step towards #AtmaNirbharBharat Congrats," Kant tweeted on January 22.

Chawla claimed that the purifier is plastic-free with 98 per cent of the component being plastic-free and no components used in the machine have been imported and it is completely made in India.

Explaining the purifier, Chawla said, "It is a simple plug-in-play operation, consumes 25-65 watts of electricity. The only maintenance is to change the HEPA filter."

He has sold more than 4,700 units and donated 500 to vulnerable institutions like old age homes, hospitals, orphanages and aims to donate another 2,000 for such causes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
air purifier niti ayog amitabh kant delhi
TRENDING NEWS

Novak Djokovic gives winning racquet to young fan, precious clip goes viral

19-year-old from Delhi develops eco-friendly, affordable air purifier

Elephant happily enjoys a mud spa day, viral video is aww-worthy. Watch

Socialism and Mamatha Banerjee, Tamil couple who went viral, tie the knot
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Blood Donor Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP