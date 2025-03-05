19-year-old mom raises hyper-realistic doll alongside her toddler daughter: ‘Cost of second child will be stressful’

Maddie, a 19-year-old mother from the UK, has gained attention for parenting not just her human daughter, Ophelia, but also a hyper-realistic reborn doll named Forrest. She turned to the doll after realizing she missed the newborn stage as her daughter grew older. These high-end dolls can cost thousands of dollars, with some custom models priced as high as $25,000.(Representational Image/AI)

“I’ve got two babies and only one is real,” Maddie said in a TikTok clip for Truly TV, explaining how she cares for both her daughter and the doll, according to the New York Post. Forrest, a reborn doll, is crafted to look and feel like a real baby, complete with lifelike skin, twinkling eyes, and even a birth certificate.

Handcrafted dolls

These high-end dolls can cost thousands of dollars, with some custom models priced as high as $25,000 ( ₹21.74 lakh). Doll artist Denise Hall, 37, from Wales, sells her handcrafted creations for over $4,000, often to women coping with miscarriage, infertility, or child loss. Others, like 28-year-old content creator Kelly White from Long Island, turn to Reborn Dolls as a more affordable alternative to having real children.

For Maddie, financial concerns played a major role in her decision to welcome Forrest into her family. "The cost of welcoming a second child would be stressful on my wallet," she said, noting that the doll provides companionship without the financial strain of another baby.

Despite her attachment to Forrest, Maddie insists that he is not a toy. “They are not toys; they are not meant for children,” she said. “Artists make them, and they are collectables. So I’m not playing.”

Her choice has sparked controversy online, with critics calling her “crazy” and “weird” for treating the doll like a real child. However, Maddie remains unfazed by the backlash. “People just don’t get it,” she said, addressing the judgment she faces. “People judge me for having a reborn and a real baby. They think I’m not giving my daughter enough attention or that I favor him over her, which I definitely do not do.”

She also isn’t concerned about Ophelia feeling jealous of the doll, explaining that her daughter fully understands the difference. “Obviously, he isn’t real, and she knows that,” Maddie said. “I don’t worry about it. I don’t really choose to spend time with him over her because she is my main priority.”

