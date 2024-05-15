 2 Ahmedabad residents heading to Mumbai died in car crash after driving at 160 kmph | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 Ahmedabad residents heading to Mumbai died in car crash after driving at 160 kmph

ByVrinda Jain
May 15, 2024 08:37 PM IST

The men, who were aged between 22 and 27, were recording themselves while going at a high speed. That's when the tragedy struck them.

In a tragic incident, five men who were driving from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on May 2 in a Maruti Suzuki Brezza, faced a terrible accident that claimed two lives. The incident occurred between 3.30 and 4.30 am. The men, who were aged between 22 and 27, were recording themselves while going at a high speed, as per reports.

HT Image
HT Image

According to NDTV, a video of the men shows loud music playing in the background and an Instagram live stream in which they show their journey to their audience. Later, the video shows that the car was going at a speed of 160 kmph. The issue starts when one of the men says, "Look how the car is going," and the camera pans to the SUV's instrument cluster while the speedometer shows 160 kmph. A series of insults that could be directed at the driver of one of the cars on the road come next. The driver of the SUV then begins to rush the car through traffic, passing other vehicles and exceeding the speeding liming. The clip also presents his friends encouraging him by saying, "Yeah, one more." (Also Read: Woman allegedly gets husband killed in UP over him wanting to gift gold ring, TV to sister)

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

As the clip goes on, the car crashes and the sudden sound of brakes can be heard.

Both Ahmedabad natives Aman Mehboobbhai Sheikh and Chiragkumar K. Patel died in the accident. According to police officials, the others , who are also from the same city, were hurt and received medical attention. The SUV struck a tree close to Adas in Gujarat, some 100 kilometres from Ahmedabad. The driver of the vehicle, Mustafa, also known as Shahbad Khan Pathan, has been charged, reported NDTV. (Also Read: Before killing 3-year-old son, mom made him say ‘goodbye’ to father on camera)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / 2 Ahmedabad residents heading to Mumbai died in car crash after driving at 160 kmph

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On