2 Ahmedabad residents heading to Mumbai died in car crash after driving at 160 kmph

In a tragic incident, five men who were driving from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on May 2 in a Maruti Suzuki Brezza, faced a terrible accident that claimed two lives. The incident occurred between 3.30 and 4.30 am. The men, who were aged between 22 and 27, were recording themselves while going at a high speed, as per reports. HT Image

According to NDTV, a video of the men shows loud music playing in the background and an Instagram live stream in which they show their journey to their audience. Later, the video shows that the car was going at a speed of 160 kmph. The issue starts when one of the men says, "Look how the car is going," and the camera pans to the SUV's instrument cluster while the speedometer shows 160 kmph. A series of insults that could be directed at the driver of one of the cars on the road come next. The driver of the SUV then begins to rush the car through traffic, passing other vehicles and exceeding the speeding liming. The clip also presents his friends encouraging him by saying, "Yeah, one more." (Also Read: Woman allegedly gets husband killed in UP over him wanting to gift gold ring, TV to sister)

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

As the clip goes on, the car crashes and the sudden sound of brakes can be heard.

Both Ahmedabad natives Aman Mehboobbhai Sheikh and Chiragkumar K. Patel died in the accident. According to police officials, the others , who are also from the same city, were hurt and received medical attention. The SUV struck a tree close to Adas in Gujarat, some 100 kilometres from Ahmedabad. The driver of the vehicle, Mustafa, also known as Shahbad Khan Pathan, has been charged, reported NDTV. (Also Read: Before killing 3-year-old son, mom made him say ‘goodbye’ to father on camera)