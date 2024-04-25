 Woman allegedly gets husband killed in UP over him wanting to gift gold ring, TV to sister | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman allegedly gets husband killed in UP over him wanting to gift gold ring, TV to sister

PTI |
Apr 25, 2024 03:22 PM IST

A woman in UP allegedly called her relatives after an argument with her husband over wedding gifts for his sister. The relatives reportedly beat up the man.

A man in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly killed by his wife, who called her relatives to beat him after an argument. As per reports, the couple argued over the wedding gifts of the man’s sister.

The UP man reportedly wanted to give his sister an LED TV and a gold ring for her wedding (representational image). (Unsplash/gyostimages)
The UP man reportedly wanted to give his sister an LED TV and a gold ring for her wedding (representational image). (Unsplash/gyostimages)

As per police, Chandra Prakash Mishra wanted to give his sister an LED TV and a gold ring. Reportedly, his wife, Kshama Mishra, was not on board with the idea. So, she called her brother, along with a few other relatives, to settle the argument with her husband, where they beat him up.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

What did the police say about the incident?

Police Circle Officer (CO) Fatehpur Dr Binu Singh said cops were soon called to the scene. Police reached the spot and rushed Chandra to a hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries caused after Kshama’s relatives thrashed Chandra with sticks.

Also Read: Former policeman’s son kills judge’s child over eating his girlfriend's burger in Pakistan: ‘Deserves life in prison’

Police said that they have detained five people in this matter, including the victim’s wife and her brother. The police added that the “accused are being interrogated and further investigation is underway”.

(with inputs from PTI)

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Woman allegedly gets husband killed in UP over him wanting to gift gold ring, TV to sister
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On