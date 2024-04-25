Woman allegedly gets husband killed in UP over him wanting to gift gold ring, TV to sister

A man in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly killed by his wife, who called her relatives to beat him after an argument. As per reports, the couple argued over the wedding gifts of the man’s sister. The UP man reportedly wanted to give his sister an LED TV and a gold ring for her wedding (representational image). (Unsplash/gyostimages)

As per police, Chandra Prakash Mishra wanted to give his sister an LED TV and a gold ring. Reportedly, his wife, Kshama Mishra, was not on board with the idea. So, she called her brother, along with a few other relatives, to settle the argument with her husband, where they beat him up.

What did the police say about the incident?

Police Circle Officer (CO) Fatehpur Dr Binu Singh said cops were soon called to the scene. Police reached the spot and rushed Chandra to a hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries caused after Kshama’s relatives thrashed Chandra with sticks.

Police said that they have detained five people in this matter, including the victim’s wife and her brother. The police added that the “accused are being interrogated and further investigation is underway”.

(with inputs from PTI)