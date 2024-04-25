Former policeman’s son kills judge’s child over eating his girlfriend's burger in Pakistan: ‘Deserves life in prison’

In a bizarre and undoubtedly tragic incident in Pakistan, a young man opened fire on his 17-year-old friend after he allegedly ate a burger that the man ordered for his girlfriend. As per reports, the teen succumbed to gunshot wounds while on the way to the hospital. The accused is the son of a former policeman and the 17-year-old victim, killed over a burger, is the son of a Karachi District South sessions judge. (Unsplash/amirali mirhashemian)

As per reports, the accused, Daniyal Nazeer Mir, son of retired Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nazir Ahmed Mir Bahar, invited his girlfriend, Shazia, to his house at Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase V. Daniyal’s friend Ali Kerio, the victim and son of a Karachi District South sessions judge, was already in the house with his brother Ahmar Kerio.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Daniyal reportedly ordered two burgers, one for himself and another for Shazia. Allegedly, Ali ate half of Shazia’s burger, and it led Daniyal to snatch a security guard’s assault rifle and fire shots at Ali.

The incident occurred on February 8, and the investigation was recently concluded. The investigating officer implicated Daniyal in the crime. He was later arrested and is presently in jail.

How did Reddit users react to this news?

It didn’t take long for the news to attract the attention of Reddit users, who expressed their anger over the incident.

“S*** like this deserves life in prison. Imagine finding out your son was killed over a f****** burger,” wrote a Reddit user.

“It's disturbing how ego can take control of one's mind. The victim was a 17-year-old lad whose father was a Karachi District South session Judge. I hope the appropriate sentence is handed out and the perpetrator faces a very long time in prison,” added another.

“When the life of a human is worth less than a burger,” joined a third.

Earlier, a video of a woman from Pakistan went viral on X, which shows her trying to run over a traffic cop at an Islamabad toll plaza.

She hit the cop and fled the scene after the traffic police stopped her to issue a challan. She was arrested three months after the incident took place.