Delhi momo vendor stabs customer who demanded extra red sauce, runs away: Police

NEW DELHI: A 34-year-old man was seriously injured after he was stabbed at least two times in his face with a knife by a 23-year-old man selling momos following an altercation over demanding more red sauce in Bhikam Singh Colony near Vishwas Nagar in east Delhi on Wednesday evening, police said. The attacker has been identified by the police by his first name Vikas (File Photo/Instagram/food_dynasty_)

The attacker, identified by the police by his first name Vikas, fled the crime scene after stabbing his customer. A case of attempt to murder was registered against him under section 307 of Indian Penal Code at the Farsh Bazar police station. Two teams were conducting raids at his possible hideouts to nab him, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said that on Wednesday evening, a call received at the police control room regarding a stabbing incident was relayed to the Farsh Bazar police station. The stabbing was reported from Gali No-10 Bhikam Singh Colony. A police team reached the crime spot and learnt that one Kumar Sandeep, a 34-year-old resident of the nearby New Sanjay Amar Colony, had suffered two stab wounds to his face and was rushed to a local hospital.

“Our team met Sandeep, who stated that he had gone to purchase momos from the cart of Vikas, who is a resident of the same colony. Vikas handed over the momos to Sandeep along with red sauce. Sandeep demanded more sauce from Vikas, who refused saying he had a limited stock of the sauce and more customers would need it. When Sandeep insisted an altercation broke out between the two and it soon turned violent. Vikas picked up a knife from the cart and stabbed Sandeep twice in his face, causing serious stab wounds,” said DCP Meena.

The police said that Vikas fled after the stabbing, leaving his momo cart and injured Sandeep behind. Sandeep was admitted to a nearby hospital, where he is still undergoing treatment. Sandeep runs a small mobile charger making unit in Bholanath Nagar in Shahdara area, the police added.