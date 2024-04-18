 What is sunshine diet? Food routine that caused toddler’s death, got influencer arrested | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What is sunshine diet? Food routine that caused toddler’s death, got influencer arrested

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 18, 2024 08:55 AM IST

A Russian lifestyle influencer, Maxim Lyutyi, wanted to “experiment on his toddler and make him like Superman” by putting the baby on the sunshine diet.

A Russian man was sentenced to eight years imprisonment for causing “intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm” to his toddler. As per reports, the 44-year-old father and a lifestyle influencer, Maxim Lyutyi, starved his son to death by putting him on a 'strict sunshine diet'. He allegedly stopped the baby’s mom from breastfeeding him as he believed that the toddler mostly needed the sun as his nourishment.

The image shows Russian influencer Maxim Lyutyi, who starved his son to death after putting the toddler on the sunshine diet. (Insatgram/@yarilo_drug)
The image shows Russian influencer Maxim Lyutyi, who starved his son to death after putting the toddler on the sunshine diet. (Insatgram/@yarilo_drug)

Lyutyi previously tried to blame his partner and the mother of the baby, 34-year-old Oxana Mironova, claiming that her dietary choices caused the toddler’s death, reported the Sun. He said that Mironova’s vegan diet resulted in iron deficiency, which in turn caused the baby’s death. The court ruled that she, too, shared “some of the responsibility” and found her “guilty of failure to fulfil her parental responsibilities”, as well as failure to provide proper care and assistance to an infant.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also Read: Baby dies after mother in US mistakenly puts her in oven instead of crib

According to the outlet, the court was earlier informed that Lyutyi wanted his newborn to follow a prana-eating. In this diet routine, people go without food or drinks for a long period of time and “feed on the sun”. He wanted to experiment on his toddler and make him like Superman.

“He wanted to experiment on the child, feed him purely with the sun, and then advertise it to others that this is how you can eat,” a source told the Sun.

What is a sunshine diet?

As per a report published by the Times of India in 2019, it is a routine that promotes living only on sunshine. Also known as Breatharian-ism or Pranic Nourishment, this plan includes the importance of getting sunlight along with a proper diet.

Also Read: Baby slips out of man's hands, falls to death in Raipur mall | Shocking video

However, over the years, this diet has raised several health-related concerns. There have been instances where people started “living on sunshine” without consuming proper food along with it. If not followed properly, it can cause several issues, including dehydration, blood pressure problems, and blurry vision.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / What is sunshine diet? Food routine that caused toddler’s death, got influencer arrested
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On