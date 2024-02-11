Baby dies after mother in US mistakenly puts her in oven instead of crib

In a tragic incident, a baby in Missouri, Kansas city in the US, was found dead after her mother mistakenly put her into an oven. As per reports, the mother of the child, Mariah Thomas has been charged with a Class A felony of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the 1st degree, Death of a Child. The baby was found dead at the spot. (Pixabay.)

According to Sky News, police responded to a complaint of a child not breathing. A probable cause statement stated responders found the baby with apparent burns, and later was pronounced dead at the scene. (Also Read: Another toddler dies in US due to accidentally shooting themselves with a gun)

Jackson County Prosecutor, Jean Peters Baker told that the mother “was putting her child down for a nap, and accidentally placed the child in the oven instead of the crib,” reports Fox4.

As per The Guardian, Baker said in a statement, “We appreciate all first responders who worked this scene and the prosecutors who went to the scene in order to issue these charges. We acknowledge the gruesome nature of this tragedy and our hearts are weighted by the loss of this precious life. We trust the criminal justice system to respond appropriately to these awful circumstances.” The statement did not offer an explanation about how that mistake was made.