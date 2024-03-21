 Baby slips out of man's hands, falls to death in Raipur mall | Shocking video | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Baby slips out of man's hands, falls to death in Raipur mall | Shocking video

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Mar 21, 2024 04:25 PM IST

In a viral video, a man can be seen holding the baby in his arms near an escalator.

A baby died after falling from the third floor at a mall in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Tuesday. A video of the horrifying incident has now gone viral on social media.

In an unfortunate incident, a baby died after falling down three floors at a mall in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Tuesday. (X(formerly Twitter))
In an unfortunate incident, a baby died after falling down three floors at a mall in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Tuesday. (X(formerly Twitter))

In the video, a man can be seen holding the baby in his arms near an escalator. Meanwhile, the man also tries to help another child in getting on the escalator. Within seconds, the baby slips out of the man's arms and falls.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Reports claimed that the baby fell off from a height of approximately 40 feet and hit the ground. The baby was rushed to a hospital for treatment but couldn't be saved.

ALSO READ| Bengaluru resident claims people visiting malls to use washrooms amid water crisis

How netizens reacted to the unfortunate incident in Chhattisgarh's Raipur

“Can't even imagine the pain of baby's parents…,” wrote one user.

"Do not we think that this is a designing flaw. The way escalator was installed without any safety on its side. Media should take this voice to concerned authority at national level," said another person.

"Very shocking," posted a third user.

Meanwhile, one netizen has blamed the mall authorities for not installing a protective net to prevent such incidents.

ALSO READ| Three held for snatching 11 lakh from collection agent at Chandigarh mall

Recent incidents in malls in India

Recently, two malls in Delhi-NCR grabbed headlines for infrastructural collapses. In one incident, a ceiling grill fell off the fifth floor of Greater Noida's Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza Mall, upon two individuals.

The second incident happened at Vasant Kunj’s Ambience Mall where a portion of the faux ceiling collapsed during maintenance work. Authorities of Vasant Kunj-based mall stated that the premises was closed due to maintenance.

Both incidents sparked fear among mall visitors, with many netizens questioning the facilities and security at such enterprises.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on Election 2024, India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Baby slips out of man's hands, falls to death in Raipur mall | Shocking video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On