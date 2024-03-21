Baby slips out of man's hands, falls to death in Raipur mall | Shocking video

A baby died after falling from the third floor at a mall in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Tuesday. A video of the horrifying incident has now gone viral on social media. In an unfortunate incident, a baby died after falling down three floors at a mall in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Tuesday. (X(formerly Twitter))

In the video, a man can be seen holding the baby in his arms near an escalator. Meanwhile, the man also tries to help another child in getting on the escalator. Within seconds, the baby slips out of the man's arms and falls.

Reports claimed that the baby fell off from a height of approximately 40 feet and hit the ground. The baby was rushed to a hospital for treatment but couldn't be saved.

How netizens reacted to the unfortunate incident in Chhattisgarh's Raipur

“Can't even imagine the pain of baby's parents…,” wrote one user.

"Do not we think that this is a designing flaw. The way escalator was installed without any safety on its side. Media should take this voice to concerned authority at national level," said another person.

"Very shocking," posted a third user.

Meanwhile, one netizen has blamed the mall authorities for not installing a protective net to prevent such incidents.

Recent incidents in malls in India

Recently, two malls in Delhi-NCR grabbed headlines for infrastructural collapses. In one incident, a ceiling grill fell off the fifth floor of Greater Noida's Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza Mall, upon two individuals.

The second incident happened at Vasant Kunj’s Ambience Mall where a portion of the faux ceiling collapsed during maintenance work. Authorities of Vasant Kunj-based mall stated that the premises was closed due to maintenance.

Both incidents sparked fear among mall visitors, with many netizens questioning the facilities and security at such enterprises.