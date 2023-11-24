2 cats take turns playing a game on tablet, third one does this

Cats are smart, and this video involving three super adorable kitties is a perfect example. It shows two of the kitties, among the three, exploring the world of gaming with absolute perfection. The clip also captures the antics of the third cat who is seen sitting back and observing its siblings with rapt attention.

The image shows three cats looking at a tablet. (Reddit/@Cytherian)

“How long can they stick with it before they're distracted by something else?” reads the caption posted along with the video posted on Reddit. The clip opens to show three cats sitting on top of a bed with a tablet kept in front of them.

As the video progresses, one of the cats is seen playing the game of catching virtual mice and bugs with precision. Once done, another kitty starts playing the game like a pro. What makes the video even more hilarious is the third kitten keenly observing the two players and also at one point trying to figure out where the bugs and mice are coming from.

Take a look at this interesting video of three cats:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since then, it has accumulated over 28,000 upvotes. While some expressed how they loved the video, others shared stories of their own pets.

Here’s what Reddit users commented:

“I really like how the cat on the left figured out that a nose-butt works as well,” commented a Reddit user. “What is this sorcery,” joked another. “The one in the middle is like - ‘meh’,” expressed a third. “I can’t even deal with how adorable this is,” joined a fourth. “I downloaded one of these cat games for my cat, and he couldn't care less. He immediately walked away,” added a fifth. “The moustached cat is supervising,” wrote a fifth.

