News / Trending / Cat destroys human’s feeble attempt to keep it from opening cabinet

Cat destroys human’s feeble attempt to keep it from opening cabinet

ByTrisha Sengupta
Oct 31, 2023 12:37 AM IST

“So smart! The kitty is so beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to a video of a cat. The video will leave you amused too.

A cat is being hailed as “clever” on Instagram after a video of the kitty foiling its human’s plans was shared on the social networking platform. The video shows how the cat opens a cabinet door that its pet parent locked using ladles.

The image shows a cat trying to open a cabinet. (Sreengrab)
The image shows a cat trying to open a cabinet. (Sreengrab)

The video opens to show a cabinet with two ladles placed on its handles, assumingly to make sure that the cat standing in front of it is unable to open it. At first, the kitty keeps pawing at the ladles, but it seems like the cat will not succeed in opening it. However, the cat refuses to give up and finally manages to open the door with perfection.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also Read: Human tries stopping a cat from pushing a pen, fails miserably

Take a look at this hilarious cat video:

The video was posted a few months ago. Since then, it has collected more than 31.5 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received tons of comments from people. Many were amazed at the cat’s move.

Also Read: Kitten gets a taste of instant karma after smacking cat without any reason

What did Instagram users say about this cat video?

“Do not underestimate the curiosity of a cat. It may not be after anything, but the challenge of undoing the 'impossible'!” posted an Instagram user. “Ah, next time use a padlock. And, hide the key up on the ceiling! Lol,” joked another. “The fact the cat saw you and did it anyway. Somebody doesn't have any respect for you. The cat in this house at least waits until we sleep,” added a third. “What a smart cat,” joined a fourth. “So smart! The kitty is so beautiful,” wrote a fifth.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out