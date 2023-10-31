Cat destroys human’s feeble attempt to keep it from opening cabinet

A cat is being hailed as “clever” on Instagram after a video of the kitty foiling its human’s plans was shared on the social networking platform. The video shows how the cat opens a cabinet door that its pet parent locked using ladles. The image shows a cat trying to open a cabinet. (Sreengrab)

The video opens to show a cabinet with two ladles placed on its handles, assumingly to make sure that the cat standing in front of it is unable to open it. At first, the kitty keeps pawing at the ladles, but it seems like the cat will not succeed in opening it. However, the cat refuses to give up and finally manages to open the door with perfection.

Take a look at this hilarious cat video:

The video was posted a few months ago. Since then, it has collected more than 31.5 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received tons of comments from people. Many were amazed at the cat’s move.

What did Instagram users say about this cat video?

“Do not underestimate the curiosity of a cat. It may not be after anything, but the challenge of undoing the 'impossible'!” posted an Instagram user. “Ah, next time use a padlock. And, hide the key up on the ceiling! Lol,” joked another. “The fact the cat saw you and did it anyway. Somebody doesn't have any respect for you. The cat in this house at least waits until we sleep,” added a third. “What a smart cat,” joined a fourth. “So smart! The kitty is so beautiful,” wrote a fifth.

