' 2 crore for a 2BHK?': Delhi man says even 2 lakh monthly income isn't enough

A Delhi man has sparked a discussion on Reddit after sharing how difficult it has become for salaried professionals to buy a flat in the national capital, even with a combined monthly income of around ₹2 lakh.

A Delhi man shared how buying a 2BHK became difficult despite a combined salary of ₹2 lakh per month. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: Rude couple mistakes 26-year-old Bengaluru flat owner for blue-collar worker due to ‘clothes, complexion’)

In his post, the man said that he and his partner had been looking for a 2BHK flat in areas considered safe, well connected and close to parks. However, the prices left them shocked.

Taking to Reddit, the user wrote, “We have a combined salary of around 2L per month. Even if we look at 2bhk flats in areas near parks and are considered safe and secure,they are insanely priced at 2-2.50Cr. For people who don’t have any backing from parents or ancestral money,it is out of reach for us. For example,we looked at flats in Dwarka,Pitampura etc and it is way out of our loan range. Now do we do?”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The post was shared with the title, “Should mid salaried people just stop thinking of buying a flat or a house now?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post was shared with the title, “Should mid salaried people just stop thinking of buying a flat or a house now?” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Take a look here at the post:

Internet reacts to housing prices

The post has garnered several reactions, with many users agreeing that buying a home in Delhi has become increasingly difficult for people who depend only on salaries.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One user wrote, “This is the reality for most working couples now. A good salary is no longer enough if you do not have family support or inherited assets.” Another said, “Buying a house in Delhi has become a dream only for those who already have property or a huge financial cushion.”

(Also read: ₹1 lakh rent for ‘luxury’ flat, says rain leaves him climbing 30 floors as lifts fail">Mumbai man pays ₹1 lakh rent for ‘luxury’ flat, says rain leaves him climbing 30 floors as lifts fail)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A third user commented, “At ₹2 lakh per month, people should ideally feel secure, but property prices have made even decent income look inadequate.” Another added, “The EMI on a ₹2 crore flat can eat up most of the monthly income. It is not just about buying, it is also about surviving after buying.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)