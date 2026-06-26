Mumbai man pays ₹1 lakh rent for ‘luxury’ flat, says rain leaves him climbing 30 floors as lifts fail

A Mumbai actor has sparked a relatable conversation online after sharing a glimpse of the everyday struggles that residents often face during the city’s monsoon season. The man, identified as Mohit Hiranandani, took to Instagram to post a video of himself climbing several flights of stairs after all five lifts in his residential building reportedly stopped working due to rain. A Mumbai man shared how rain stopped all five lifts, forcing him to climb 30 floors despite paying ₹1 lakh rent. (Instagram/mohit_hiranandani93)

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In the video, Hiranandani can be seen taking the stairs as he highlights the irony of paying a high rent for a building marketed as a luxury residence, only to be left with no working lifts when the weather turns rough.

The text overlaid on the clip read: "Paying nearly ₹1 lakh a month to live in a "luxury" building only for all 5 lifts to give up the moment it rains so now you're climbing 30 floors like it's a trek."

(Also read: ‘In Mumbai, your only dream becomes paying the rent’: Man on the reality of chasing dreams in the city)

No lifts and no water Sharing the clip on Instagram, Hiranandani also expressed frustration over another problem that awaited him after he managed to reach home. In the caption, he wrote: "And then when you get home. No water. Waah Mumbai life!"

The clip struck a chord with many social media users, especially those living in high rise apartments in Mumbai and other metro cities. Several viewers said the video reflected the gap between expensive urban housing and the basic civic issues residents continue to face.

Watch the clip here: