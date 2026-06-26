Mumbai man pays ₹1 lakh rent for ‘luxury’ flat, says rain leaves him climbing 30 floors as lifts fail
A Mumbai man said he had to climb 30 floors after all five lifts failed in his luxury building during rain.
A Mumbai actor has sparked a relatable conversation online after sharing a glimpse of the everyday struggles that residents often face during the city’s monsoon season. The man, identified as Mohit Hiranandani, took to Instagram to post a video of himself climbing several flights of stairs after all five lifts in his residential building reportedly stopped working due to rain.
(Also read: ₹16,000 in Faridabad, ₹45,000 in Bengaluru: Man’s 2 BHK rent comparison sparks discussion)
In the video, Hiranandani can be seen taking the stairs as he highlights the irony of paying a high rent for a building marketed as a luxury residence, only to be left with no working lifts when the weather turns rough.
The text overlaid on the clip read: "Paying nearly ₹1 lakh a month to live in a "luxury" building only for all 5 lifts to give up the moment it rains so now you're climbing 30 floors like it's a trek."
(Also read: ‘In Mumbai, your only dream becomes paying the rent’: Man on the reality of chasing dreams in the city)
No lifts and no water
Sharing the clip on Instagram, Hiranandani also expressed frustration over another problem that awaited him after he managed to reach home. In the caption, he wrote: "And then when you get home. No water. Waah Mumbai life!"
The clip struck a chord with many social media users, especially those living in high rise apartments in Mumbai and other metro cities. Several viewers said the video reflected the gap between expensive urban housing and the basic civic issues residents continue to face.
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "This is exactly why luxury buildings in Mumbai are only luxury in brochures." Another said, "Paying so much rent and still dealing with lifts and water issues is peak Mumbai life." A third user commented, "Thirty floors by stairs after a long day sounds like a punishment, not a homecoming."
(Also read: ‘ ₹90,000 rent, yet no water’: Mumbai man vents over lack of basic facilities in high-rise society)
Another Instagram user wrote, "Builders charge premium rates but basic maintenance still fails when it rains." One more added, "Mumbai rent is already painful, and then residents have to deal with problems like these every monsoon."
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More