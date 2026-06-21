‘In Mumbai, your only dream becomes paying the rent’: Man on the reality of chasing dreams in the city

A man’s humorous take on Mumbai’s soaring house rents has struck a chord with social media users, especially those who have moved to the city with big dreams but soon found themselves struggling with the cost of living. A man shared how Mumbai’s high rent had turned his dream into a struggle to afford a small flat. (Instagram/jagratthirwani)

Taking to Instagram, Jagrat Thirwani shared a video in which he showed a flat without a balcony and jokingly reflected on the reality of chasing dreams in Mumbai. In the clip, he said, "Guys, I came to Mumbai to fulfill my dreams. Look at this, a flat without a balcony. So for those who are dreaming, I just want to give one piece of advice: dream such that you don't have to come to Mumbai. Because my friend, when you come to Mumbai with your dreams and find out the house rent here, your only dream will become just being able to afford the rent. Or you'll get the feeling that fulfilling dreams isn't that important after all, and you might just let it be. So, dear well-wishers, I just want to advise you that if you dream without Mumbai, you will be happy. Long live India, long live dreams!"

The clip was shared with the caption, "Galat sapne dekh liye bhai."

Watch the clip here: