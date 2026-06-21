‘In Mumbai, your only dream becomes paying the rent’: Man on the reality of chasing dreams in the city
A man said he had come to Mumbai with dreams, but the city’s rent had changed his priorities.
A man’s humorous take on Mumbai’s soaring house rents has struck a chord with social media users, especially those who have moved to the city with big dreams but soon found themselves struggling with the cost of living.
Taking to Instagram, Jagrat Thirwani shared a video in which he showed a flat without a balcony and jokingly reflected on the reality of chasing dreams in Mumbai. In the clip, he said, "Guys, I came to Mumbai to fulfill my dreams. Look at this, a flat without a balcony. So for those who are dreaming, I just want to give one piece of advice: dream such that you don't have to come to Mumbai. Because my friend, when you come to Mumbai with your dreams and find out the house rent here, your only dream will become just being able to afford the rent. Or you'll get the feeling that fulfilling dreams isn't that important after all, and you might just let it be. So, dear well-wishers, I just want to advise you that if you dream without Mumbai, you will be happy. Long live India, long live dreams!"
The clip was shared with the caption, "Galat sapne dekh liye bhai."
Watch the clip here:
(Also read: ‘ ₹90,000 rent, yet no water’: Mumbai man vents over lack of basic facilities in high-rise society)
Internet relates to his struggle
The video soon caught attention online, with many users saying that his words reflected the experience of several people who move to Mumbai for work, studies or creative ambitions. While many appreciated the comic tone of the video, others said the issue was very real for young professionals trying to survive in the city.
Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "Mumbai does not test your talent first, it tests your bank balance." Another said, "The rent here can make even the strongest dreams feel weak." A third commented, "This is funny, but also painfully true for everyone living in a tiny room and paying half their salary."
(Also read: ‘Full-time content creator’ reveals jaw-dropping rent for 2BHK in Mumbai)
Another user added, "People come to Mumbai to build a career, but end up calculating rent, deposit and broker charges all day."
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More