‘ ₹90,000 rent, yet no water’: Mumbai man vents over lack of basic facilities in high-rise society

A Mumbai man has sparked a discussion online after claiming that despite paying ₹90,000 a month in rent, he and other residents in his high rise society are struggling with water shortage. A Mumbai man claimed his society relied on tankers despite residents paying high monthly rents. (Instagram/nik.arvn)

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Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Nikhil, shared a video in which he spoke about the situation in his residential society and said that the issue has made everyday life difficult for residents.

‘Even after paying such a high rent, I am using water very carefully’ In the video, Nikhil said, “The society I am living in here in Mumbai, its rent starts from 70k per month. Starts. And the flat I am living in, its rent is 90k per month, brother, for that flat. Still, we don't have water. I mean, it's not raining in Mumbai and the BMC is sending only so much water... I don't know how much they are sending, it gets shut off anytime.”

He added that the society has been arranging water tankers, but the scale of the problem is too large to be managed easily. “Our society is ordering tankers. But how many tankers will they order? There are so many flats, brother. It's a 37-floor society and there are two towers. So many people live here, so many families live here, how many tankers can anyone order?”

Nikhil further expressed his frustration, saying that even after paying a high rent, he is being forced to use water with extreme caution. “Brother, Mumbai... Mumbai is doing crazy things, man. Even after paying such a high rent, I am using water very carefully. I mean, this is completely ridiculous.”

He also claimed that the water supply gets stopped at odd hours. “The water gets shut off at 12 o'clock. Anyway, I have to cook food. They even shut it off at night. I mean, suppose you suddenly have an emergency at night and need to use the washroom, there is no water.”

Watch the clip here: