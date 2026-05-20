‘A flat worth crores has zero value’: Noida man calls city life ‘hell’ despite luxury amenities

A Noida man has sparked a discussion online after sharing why he believes living in a high-rise society, despite its luxury amenities, can feel suffocating and stressful. A Noida man said a costly flat had no value for him as he praised village life for clean air and low expenses. (Instagram/zorbathezenn)

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Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Puneet Jindal, shared a video in which he first showed the facilities inside his society, including a swimming pool, club, sports areas, steam bath, sauna and yoga space. However, he soon explained why these features, according to him, do not make up for the everyday discomforts of city life.

‘A flat worth crores has zero value’ “I am sharing my experience. A flat worth crores has zero value, zero in my eyes. I don't know about your point of view,” Jindal said in the video.

He then pointed towards the society’s amenities and added, “Let me show you some good things first. Look, this swimming pool is built. This is a very wonderful club built inside my society. Like, there is volleyball, basketball, cricket, it's pretty good.”

However, his tone changed as he described the problems he faces inside the flat. “Why this feels like hell, let me start telling you a bit of the story behind it,” he said, explaining that the open kitchen spreads smells across the house.

“My wife is tempering the food. And the problem with me is, it has already spread now. I normally sit here. I come out and sit here. I meditate here. Sneeze after sneeze starts,” he said.

‘No such thing as fresh air here’ Jindal also spoke about foul smell from the toilet area and heat generated by air conditioners in the building. “Everyone's AC is running, brother. This whole place becomes a furnace, brother. There is no such thing as fresh air here,” he said.

He further argued that many people spend their entire lives repaying home loans in big cities. “A 20-year loan... from morning till evening, you have to do an 8, 10-hour job. 50, 60, 70% of your salary goes into the loan. You are at risk. You are a slave,” he said.

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Comparing city life with village living, he added that clean air, low rent and a slower lifestyle make rural areas far more peaceful. “If you are earning 25,000 in a village and earning 1 lakh in a city, keep in mind, it is equal,” he said. “According to me, living in a city is a hellish life.”

Watch the clip here: