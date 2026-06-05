'Network is net worth': 22-year-old defends 40 lakh loan for studying abroad

A 22-year-old woman has gone viral on Instagram for explaining her decision to take a ₹40 lakh education loan for her master’s abroad when she was just 20. She argues that return on investment should not be measured only in monetary terms. The post has sparked a wider debate on education costs and financial risk.

‘Network is my real return on investment'

Woman explains ₹40 lakh education loan for master’s abroad. (Instagram/@ekta.explains)

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The video was shared by the Instagram page @ekta.explains, where the woman, Ekta, introduces herself and talks about studying at INSEAD, one of the world’s leading business schools. She explains that she financed her education through a ₹40 lakh loan, a decision many people question when discussing ROI.

“Everyone asks me about the ROI, and here’s what I tell them,” she says in the clip. “Money is important, but if you graduate from a good university, you will pay it back because of the opportunities you get.”

Ekta further adds that her calculation of ROI includes more than salary prospects. She highlights her global exposure and connections as key benefits. “I now have friends in 33 different countries and access to an alumni network of over 20,000 people working in top companies across the world,” she says.

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She also emphasises personal growth and experiences gained at a young age. “I have had experiences at 22 that most people don’t have even at 40. And most importantly, I’ve made friends for life. This is my return on investment,” she adds, concluding with the idea that “your network is genuinely your net worth.”

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The video quickly gained traction, drawing mixed reactions from social media users. One user agreed with her perspective, commenting, “Couldn’t agree more, network = net worth.” Another pointed out practical concerns, saying, “33 different countries people won’t pay the EMI, and how much do you make now?”

The clip has since continued to fuel discussions online about the rising cost of global education and whether networking benefits can truly justify large student loans.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)