22-year-old shows 4.8 lakh salary screenshot: ‘I’m not even from an IIT’

A 22-year-old growth marketer has shared a screenshot of his salary from two different sources — adding up to ₹4.8 lakh together — to show that one does not need an IIT education to earn well. Lavanya Jain shared screenshots of bank transaction alerts and claimed that he earns more than the highest placement package offered by his college.

Lavanya Jain shared a screenshot showing ₹4.8 lakh credited to his account. (X/@ilavanyajain)

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In his X post, Jain said he now makes over $100,000 a year working part-time as a contractor and has built multiple passive income streams.

'I dropped out in my final semester'

Jain, who has worked in growth and go-to-market (GTM) roles at startups including Runable, Kairos Computer and Fold, said he is not an IIT graduate and left his electronics and communications engineering degree before completing it.

“I'm not even from an IIT. In fact, I dropped out from my btech, majoring in electronics and communications engineering in my final semester. I think it was one of the best decisions of my life,” he said.

He added that he now earns more than the highest placement package at his college. "I’m earning more than the highest placement of my college (100k USD) that too working part time, as a contractor,” Jain said.

'I got 5 sources of passive incomes'

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{{^usCountry}} According to Jain, his primary income is enough to cover all his expenses, while he also earns through several passive income streams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Jain, his primary income is enough to cover all his expenses, while he also earns through several passive income streams. {{/usCountry}}

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“I have 5 sources of passive incomes, and my main income covers everything I spend on myself (and I spend a lot btw),” he claimed on X.

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The screenshots attached to his post appeared to show two payments being credited to his bank account — one for ₹3.74 lakh and another for ₹1.12 lakh. Together, they added up to ₹4.8 lakh.

No IIT tag

The marketing professional said the post was not meant to be a boast but to challenge the idea that success depends on graduating from a prestigious engineering institute.

While acknowledging the benefits of studying at an IIT, he argued that professional success ultimately depends on what a person achieves.

“This is not a flex, really it’s not. Just a subtle reminder that IIT is just a tag. Sure it will give you that alumni network and a couple of eyeballs, but what’s the use when you got a couple of IITians working under you lol,” he concluded.

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His post has sparked discussion on whether elite college degrees continue to be the biggest determinant of career success, particularly in India.

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