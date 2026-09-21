23-year-old Indian woman in Dublin breaks down 1.9 lakh monthly expenses: ‘Rent alone is 71%’

A 23-year-old Indian woman living in Dublin, Ireland, recently shared a detailed breakdown of her monthly expenses, revealing she spent around 1,750 euros (approximately ₹1.9 lakh) in August.

The woman paid 1,250 euros (around ₹1.3 lakh) towards rent and electricity. (Unsplash/Representational image)

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Gul, who works as a consultant in Dublin, shared the breakdown in an Instagram video. “This is how much I spent in August as a 23-year-old consultant living in Dublin,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

According to her breakdown, Gul paid 1,250 euros (around ₹1.3 lakh) towards rent and electricity. “That’s the number that actually swallows everything. I pay a lot of rent, I know,” she said in the video.

Gul revealed that her share of grocery expenses came to 77 euros (approximately ₹8,500), while she spent 70 euros (around ₹7,700) on transport and 20 euros ( ₹2,200) on her phone bill. Eating out accounted for another 145 euros (approximately ₹16,000), which she said included matcha, canteen lunches and other small expenses.

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{{^usCountry}} Her non-essential expenses included 105 euros (around ₹11,000) for concert tickets, 30 euros (around ₹3,300) for a table for her room, 17 euros ( ₹18,000) for a watch and 35 euros (approximately ₹38,000) on gifts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her non-essential expenses included 105 euros (around ₹11,000) for concert tickets, 30 euros (around ₹3,300) for a table for her room, 17 euros ( ₹18,000) for a watch and 35 euros (approximately ₹38,000) on gifts. {{/usCountry}}

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In the video, Gul revealed that her total spending for the month came to around 1,750 euros (around ₹1.9 lakh). Of this, rent and electricity accounted for about 71%, leaving 29% for everything else, including food, transport, entertainment and other personal expenses.

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“Nobody tells you that if you’re in a new city, rent is going to take up so much of your expenses, and there’s nothing you can do about it, because Dublin is anyway the most expensive city in Ireland,” she said.

(Also Read: Indian-origin woman ‘minding her own business’ slapped outside Dublin office)

Social media reactions

The video sparked a discussion among social media users.

Reacting to the video, one user commented, “I agree with the rent, it’s just crazyyy even in the States”.

“Try Autumrooms or similar companies providing accommodation on lesser than what u spend right now,” another suggested.

“€77 for groceries? Don’t mind me asking, are you on Jain food or khichdi? Coz I am even struggling on €200 groceries a month,” a third user wrote.

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“77€ for groceries…how?!!!” another user asked.