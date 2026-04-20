24-year-old quits job, builds 1 crore startup in 4 months: 'We're not stopping here'

A 24-year-old entrepreneur has caught the internet’s attention after claiming he built a ₹1 crore startup in just 4 months after quitting his job.

Ujjwal is the co-founder of an automation platform called LinkPlease.(Instagram/@heyujjwal)

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In a video shared on Instagram, Ujjwal, co-founder of an automation platform called LinkPlease, detailed how he identified a gap in the market and scaled his product rapidly. “I'm 24, and I built a 1 crore business in just 4 months,” he says in the clip. “4 months ago, I quit my job to build LinkPlease, and today over 10,000 creators use it,” he added.

Explaining his journey, Ujjwal broke it down into 3 stages - finding the gap, building the solution, and scaling the product. He shared that the idea stemmed from a recurring problem faced by content creators. “Creators were posting great content but losing growth because they couldn't handle the DMs,” he said, calling it a “massive market gap.”

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{{^usCountry}} He added that the team focused on building a low-cost automation engine and initially launched a free version to gather user feedback. “We went all-in and our goal was simple. Build the most efficient automation engine at the lowest cost. We launched V1, made it free for all the creators, and improved everything based on real feedback,” he said, noting that several creators began adopting the platform early on. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that the team focused on building a low-cost automation engine and initially launched a free version to gather user feedback. “We went all-in and our goal was simple. Build the most efficient automation engine at the lowest cost. We launched V1, made it free for all the creators, and improved everything based on real feedback,” he said, noting that several creators began adopting the platform early on. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} With growing traction, Ujjwal said the team used real user data to refine the product. “Today, more than 10,000 creators grow on autopilot with LinkPlease,” he claimed. “We're not stopping here. We're building LinkPlease into the best automation platform in the world. And the next milestone is simple: from 1 crore to 10 crore,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With growing traction, Ujjwal said the team used real user data to refine the product. “Today, more than 10,000 creators grow on autopilot with LinkPlease,” he claimed. “We're not stopping here. We're building LinkPlease into the best automation platform in the world. And the next milestone is simple: from 1 crore to 10 crore,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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In the caption accompanying the post, Ujjwal emphasised execution over resources. “Built a 1 crore startup in 4 months without funding, without a team, just ruthless execution. Creators had a real problem, we solved it fast, and the market rewarded us. This is just the beginning,” he said.

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(Also Read: Delhi founder shares 5 am office reality, says startup life comes with ‘stress and chaos’)

How did social media react?

The post has since drawn mixed reactions online. While many users praised the hustle and encouraged him to keep going, others offered suggestions for growth.

One user wrote, “I genuinely appreciate the effort you’ve put in and what you’ve built, but you definitely need to work on SEO to get more organic traffic and users. You could also consider paid influencer collaborations, since the cost isn’t a differentiating factor and people tend to try Superprofile by default. Apart from this, adding X and LinkedIn automations would fill a very big gap in the market.”

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“Entrepreneurship isn’t easy , but you’re crushing it , keep going!!” commented another.

“Execution beats everything. Solving a real problem fast always gets noticed. Excited to see the 10 crore milestone!” wrote a third user.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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