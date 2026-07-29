25-year-old IIM Bangalore student says ‘money is fuel’ after building 5 crore net worth

At just 25, Zaid Khan is already a crorepati — he claims to have a net worth of roughly ₹5 crore, thanks to a flourishing business and timely investments in real estate. The founder of Zedital Media recently appeared on The Crore Club podcast, where he spoke about his career trajectory, his net worth and more.

Zaid Khan is the founder of Zedital Media.

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Khan, 25, also emphasised on the importance of education during the conversation. He told host Shreya Hegde that he is currently studying at IIM Bangalore, despite already running a successful business.

Advice to entrepreneurs

“You're a student at IIM Bangalore. Your classmates are killing themselves right now preparing for interviews, which will give them 35 to 40 lakhs per annum. But you run a business,” podcast host Shreya Hegde said, asking Khan if he had any advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Khan stressed on the importance of building a digital presence while also building self-confidence.

“You should start selling something, whether it's a skill, a piece of advice, whether it's for 100 bucks, 200 bucks. That will build your confidence to a good level,” said the 25-year-old founder.

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{{^usCountry}} “A second thing I would suggest is build your online presence. The content is your digital currency, and when you're not available online, I feel you are invisible. So, that is a very important thing,” he added. What Zedital does {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A second thing I would suggest is build your online presence. The content is your digital currency, and when you're not available online, I feel you are invisible. So, that is a very important thing,” he added. What Zedital does {{/usCountry}}

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Khan’s advice about building a digital presence is unsurprising – after all, the 25-year-old owes his fortune to a branding agency.

“I'm the founder of Zedital Media Private Limited. It's a media advertising company, but the major, broad umbrella is branding,” he told the audience.

“So, we do branding and personal branding for the people. Apart from that, we do meme marketing and content distribution that again comes in branding,” he explained.

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Zaid Khan went on to explain that his company offers exclusive services like “ORM—Online Reputation Management, CDM—Content Distribution Management, PAM—On LinkedIn, Profile Amplification Management.”

From journalism to founder

Entrepreneurship was not always Khan’s plan. In fact, he was once a NEET aspirant.

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“I come from a middle-class family, everyone told me to become a doctor, and the second best option I heard was that you can do engineering and you can do MBBS,” he revealed.

During Class 12, Khan faced pressure to take the NEET medical entrance exam and, in his own words, “became rebellious”.

“I started silently working with a few YouTube channels,” he explained. Khan soon landed freelance contacts — including one from a California-based influencer which gave him ₹1.24 lakh in his bank account.

“So, from NEET, I pivoted to Journalism and Mass Comm. My parents trusted me and 10 days before, they got me admitted to this journalism. I started with a camera, Canon 80D. So that was my first step, I never looked back. I started a production house…” he said.

On making his first crore

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Asked when he made his first crore, Khan revealed that it was in 2023. That would have made him 22-years-old when he made his first crore.

Since then, he has scaled Zedital Media by reinvesting into the business. However, he still chose to return to school and enrolled in IIM Bangalore.

“The major area where I felt lagged behind was academics. So, I am learning and I am implementing in my business as well at the same time,” said Khan.

As a young founder, Khan also admits to having made money mistakes. He cautioned other youngsters against making impulsive purchases. However, he does not underestimate the importance of money.

Asked what money means to him, he replied: “Money is fuel to whatever you want to achieve.”

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