27-year-old founder leaves Bengaluru for Dubai: ‘Completely burned out with system in India’

The 27-year-old founder of recently-acquired startup Fermion has revealed that he has shifted base from Bengaluru to Dubai indefinitely. Mehul Mohan announced the move in an X post, but refused to reveal the reason behind the relocation.

Mehul Mohan, 27, has announced that he is leaving Bengaluru for Dubai

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“Earlier this week, I left Bangalore/India, moved to Dubai indefinitely. I can add reasons but I will skip because internet loves to lose nuance,” he said.

‘Not a financial decision’

The software developer and entrepreneur did clarify that the reasons for leaving India and moving to Dubai were not “financial”. Dubai is often seen as an attractive option for immigrants due to the absence of personal income tax in the United Arab Emirates, coupled with low crime rates and modern infrastructure.

(Also read: ‘The officer laughed at me’: Bengaluru founder opens up about Swedish visa rejection and return to India)

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{{^usCountry}} For the founder of Fermion, however, it was not the prospect of a tax-free salary that attracted him to Dubai. Instead, he implied being exhausted with the “system” in India as one of the reasons behind the move. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the founder of Fermion, however, it was not the prospect of a tax-free salary that attracted him to Dubai. Instead, he implied being exhausted with the “system” in India as one of the reasons behind the move. {{/usCountry}}

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“This was most definitely not a financial decision (I don’t have massive crypto or funds etc), but rather, let’s just say, I’m a little teeny bit completely burned out with our system back in India, among other things,” said Mohan in his X post.

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“No more context,” he added, declining to explain any further.

He also revealed that he had considered moving to the United States, but ultimately decided not to. “Dubai, UAE is what I hope would be my new home,” said the entrepreneur, who was earlier based in Bengaluru.

What’s next for Mehul Mohan?

In a YouTube video last week, Mehul has said that after exiting Fermion, he plans to take a few weeks off to explore what he wants to do next. He explained that Fermion was acquired by Chennai-based software firm Testpress for an undisclosed amount. “This is a clean exit from my side,” he said.

On X, the 27-year-old entrepreneur and BITS Pilani graduate further explained that he is in Dubai on a “Resident Visa” and will try for a Golden Visa soon.

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Asked if he plans to move his parents to Dubai too, he answered in the affirmative. “I plan to get mine here, my mom is still working and she won’t leave her job midway,” he said.

(Also read: After 5 years in Europe, founder says returning to India felt suffocating: ‘It's hard to move back home’)