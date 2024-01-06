3 fascinating underwater cave exploration videos that will have you on the edge of your seat

Submerged beneath the surface, underwater caves harbour a certain mysterious allure. Thanks to adventure-loving divers, we get a glimpse of these places below the water surface. They plunge into the depths to navigate the intricate caverns that often leave many with a mix of awe and anticipation. We have collected three such videos that will give you goosebumps. These underwater cave exploration videos are scary to watch. (YouTube/@ Joe Oceanside, @Underground Explorers)

1. Swimming through a narrow tunnel

A video shared on Instagram by certified freediver Kendra Nicole shows her passing through an extremely narrow tunnel. Nicole swimming in an underwater cave reaches an opening and starts swimming through it. As she passes through it, the tunnel keeps getting narrower. At one point it seems like she can get stuck. However, she passes through the tunnel successfully to reach the surface.

2. Cave filled with spiders and bats

Diver Joe Oceanside, posted a video a few months ago that will not just make your jaw drop but also leave you with a creepy feeling. It shows him swimming through an underwater cave filled with bats and spiders. Let that sink in!

The video starts with a note of caution that reads, ‘Do not attempt this!’ In the rest of the post, the diver describes how he explored the ‘terrifying underwater cave system, armed only with snorkel gear.’

3. Man almost drowns in an underwater cave

A caver had a scary encounter when he, along with his team, went underwater to explore a cave. At first, everything went according to plan as they made their way by crawling through a narrow, water-filled path to enter the cave. However, things took a scary turn when the caver missed an air pocket, that caused him to panic. This led to another member of the group being shoved underwater. Thankfully, they regained their composure and eventually swam out of the place.

Which of these videos scared you the most? Have you ever tried underwater exploration of caves?