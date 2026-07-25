33-year-old refuses termination meeting, then agrees to attend it with her mom: ‘I think it’s just the strangest thing’

A first-time manager was left utterly stunned after a routine probation meeting devolved into workplace chaos, complete with shouting, sudden walkouts, and an unexpected guest. After failing probation at almost six months into the role, a 33-year-old team assistant flat-out refused to attend her termination meeting, leaving the building in anger. But the most awkward turn of events was yet to come: when the meeting was finally rescheduled, the grown employee announced she would be bringing her mother along as her official support person.

A manager’s post about his interaction with his employee has prompted varied responses. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“So I manage a team assistant. They have been with the business for almost 6 months. Note I only became her manager 2 months ago, prior to this someone else was managing her. We are coming up to the end of probation and I need to have the tough conversation with her that she is unfortunately not passing,” the manager wrote.

Also Read: 'People said I was too harsh': Delhi founder explains why he fired employee after just 2 days, internet divided

He recalled that what was supposed to be an easy meeting became tough after the employee repeatedly refused to attend both virtually and in person. At one point, she even stormed out of the office building.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The individual further explained, “We later agreed via message and email that we are happy to reschedule together meeting to Monday, but we do need to have this conversation. She is bringing her mother as a support person and I think it’s just the strangest thing! She is 33 years old! I’m not looking forward to this a single bit!” The person added that they are based in Australia. What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The individual further explained, “We later agreed via message and email that we are happy to reschedule together meeting to Monday, but we do need to have this conversation. She is bringing her mother as a support person and I think it’s just the strangest thing! She is 33 years old! I’m not looking forward to this a single bit!” The person added that they are based in Australia. What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

An individual asked, “Can't you just email her that she's terminated?” The OP responded, “Unfortunately, not, policy is we need to have the meeting.”

Another advised, “That’s a stupid policy. Draft an email and have legal reviews, boom, you are done.” A third commented, “You invite employees to have a support person when they're being fired...? What sort of job is this?” Another joined and explained, “This is super standard in Australia. You can have a support person for most ‘official’ HR meetings e.g. termination, redundancy, show cause. I’ve never had someone use it but it’s always the terminology HR asks me to put in the meeting invite.” The OP joined, “It’s standard policy if getting fired, redundancy or showing cause. No one usually uses it or if people do they bring a colleague. I’ve not seen a relative being chosen before so it’s pretty unusual.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Noida CEO says he fired senior employee for asking him ‘Sir, tell me what to do?’

A fourth wrote, “Remember when you do have the meeting - the support person is there to support only. You don’t have to let them argue or litigate, or try to insert themselves in the conversation. Also lol at all the non-Australians assuming firing someone is easy!”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)