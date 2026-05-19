Noida CEO says he fired senior employee for asking him ‘Sir, tell me what to do?’

The Noida-based founder and CEO of InstaAstro has revealed that he once fired a senior employee --- simply because the employee asked him, “Sir, tell me what to do next.” Nitin Verma said the incident reshaped his understanding of ownership in the workplace and what leadership truly means for senior professionals. Nitin Verma is the Noida-based founder and CEO of InstaAstro

In a polarising post shared on LinkedIn, Verma said that the employee had been brought in specifically so that he would no longer need to oversee that particular company function himself.

‘I fired someone’ “I fired someone because he asked me, ‘Sir tell me what to do next.’ A senior hire. Someone I brought in specifically because I didn't want to think for that function anymore,” the founder and CEO of InstaAstro said on LinkedIn.

He went on to explain why the simple question triggered him so much.

Verma said there was no micromanagement, no daily check-ins, and no approval bottlenecks. However, when the employee approached him asking what needed to be done next, he took it as lack of ownership on his part.

Verma said he responded by asking the employee what he thought should be done.

“He said, ‘Sir you know better.’ I asked, ‘Why did I hire you then?’” Verma recalled, adding that the conversation ended in “silence”.