₹3.5 lakh fine for a fallen mango? Indian woman warns about strict Singapore law
A content creator’s video from Singapore has prompted varied remarks on social media.
In a city-state renowned for its strict adherence to law and order, a viral video has left the internet stunned over the potential cost of a simple snack. An Indian content creator living in Singapore recently took to Instagram to warn followers about the hefty penalties associated with one of the country’s laws. Pointing to a tree heavy with ripe mangoes, with some of them scattered across the pavement, she explained that even picking a fallen fruit could result in a staggering SGD5,000 fine, roughly ₹3.74 lakh. The video has sparked an intense debate between those who admired the city's discipline and those who found the policy an unnecessary waste of natural resources.
“Mango/$5000 fine #Singapore. #Indian currency 3.74 lakhs,” Priyanka Sinha wrote while sharing a video on Instagram.
Also Read: Indian man in Singapore warns of ‘comfort trap’ after 7 years abroad: ‘Don’t let your lifestyle become your cage’
What does the video show?
The footage captures a tree laden with ripe mangoes, with several scattered across the pavement. The content creator shares that it is a tempting sight that she should ignore.
She explains that under Singaporean law, plucking fruit from a tree, or even gathering fruit already on the ground, is a punishable offence. Despite how "tasty" they look, the risk of a massive fine keeps them strictly off-limits.
Take a look at the video:
What did social media say?{{/usCountry}}
What did social media say?{{/usCountry}}
An individual asked, “What if our pets can help collect?” Sinha replied, “Pets is your, so you have to pay,” adding, “But, a good question.” Another posted, “But, why waste the resources?”{{/usCountry}}
An individual asked, “What if our pets can help collect?” Sinha replied, “Pets is your, so you have to pay,” adding, “But, a good question.” Another posted, “But, why waste the resources?”{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Indian woman in Singapore compares life after moving from India: ‘Still not over how it functions so well’{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Indian woman in Singapore compares life after moving from India: ‘Still not over how it functions so well’{{/usCountry}}
A third commented, “What a weird law?” A fourth wrote, “OMG! My India is the best.”
A few, however, accused the woman of exaggerating things. Some claimed that people could pick up dropped fruit.
What does the law say?
According to the Singapore Ministry of National Development, “Trees, including their fruit, which are located on State land belong to the State.” The note further explained, “NParks manages most of the trees on State land. Members of the public who wish to pluck fruit from trees, or collect fruit that has dropped from trees on State land should approach NParks for permission.”
What is the fine?
The organisation stated, “Those who pluck or collect fruit in a public park without permission can be fined up to $5,000 under the Parks and Trees Act. Those who do so in a nature reserve or a national park can be fined up to $50,000, and/or imprisoned for up to 6 months.”