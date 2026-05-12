3.5 lakh fine for a fallen mango? Indian woman warns about strict Singapore law

In a city-state renowned for its strict adherence to law and order, a viral video has left the internet stunned over the potential cost of a simple snack. An Indian content creator living in Singapore recently took to Instagram to warn followers about the hefty penalties associated with one of the country’s laws. Pointing to a tree heavy with ripe mangoes, with some of them scattered across the pavement, she explained that even picking a fallen fruit could result in a staggering SGD5,000 fine, roughly ₹3.74 lakh. The video has sparked an intense debate between those who admired the city's discipline and those who found the policy an unnecessary waste of natural resources.

A mango tree in Singapore. (Instagram/@ppriyankasinha)

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“Mango/$5000 fine #Singapore. #Indian currency 3.74 lakhs,” Priyanka Sinha wrote while sharing a video on Instagram.

Also Read: Indian man in Singapore warns of ‘comfort trap’ after 7 years abroad: ‘Don’t let your lifestyle become your cage’

What does the video show?

The footage captures a tree laden with ripe mangoes, with several scattered across the pavement. The content creator shares that it is a tempting sight that she should ignore.

She explains that under Singaporean law, plucking fruit from a tree, or even gathering fruit already on the ground, is a punishable offence. Despite how "tasty" they look, the risk of a massive fine keeps them strictly off-limits.

Take a look at the video:

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{{^usCountry}} What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An individual asked, “What if our pets can help collect?” Sinha replied, “Pets is your, so you have to pay,” adding, “But, a good question.” Another posted, “But, why waste the resources?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual asked, “What if our pets can help collect?” Sinha replied, “Pets is your, so you have to pay,” adding, “But, a good question.” Another posted, “But, why waste the resources?” {{/usCountry}}

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A third commented, “What a weird law?” A fourth wrote, “OMG! My India is the best.”

A few, however, accused the woman of exaggerating things. Some claimed that people could pick up dropped fruit.

What does the law say?

According to the Singapore Ministry of National Development, “Trees, including their fruit, which are located on State land belong to the State.” The note further explained, “NParks manages most of the trees on State land. Members of the public who wish to pluck fruit from trees, or collect fruit that has dropped from trees on State land should approach NParks for permission.”

What is the fine?

The organisation stated, “Those who pluck or collect fruit in a public park without permission can be fined up to $5,000 under the Parks and Trees Act. Those who do so in a nature reserve or a national park can be fined up to $50,000, and/or imprisoned for up to 6 months.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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