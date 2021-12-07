3D artist's design of Hogwarts Express from Harry Potter is amazing. Watch video

Potterhead or not, there’s barely a chance that you don’t know what the Hogwarts Express is. This marvel of a train from the Harry Potter world, has been taken on by several railways and brands that made it their own. This 3D artist's viral recreation of the Hogwarts Express has rightfully been doing the rounds on the Internet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It has been designed by a 3D artist Iskander Utebayev from Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan. He has a massive Instagram following of 1.2 million.

“Two decades of magic. Harry Potter 20th anniversary. My special design of The Hogwarts Express interior/electric locomotive with panoramic view. Magicverse,” reads the descriptive caption that the artist uploaded. This accompanied the mesmerising video of the interior of the magical train that originated in the mind of author J. K. Rowling.

Take a look at the video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being uploaded around two days ago, this video has gone all kinds of viral and garnered more than 3.5 million views. It has also attracted several comments from Potterheads around the world.

“You’re beyond talented bro,” complimented an Instagram user. “I would like to be in this train right now,” commented another. “I am really looking forward now for my Hogwarts letter,” joked a third. “Always magical,” posted a fourth.

What do you think of this amazing design of the Hogwarts Express?