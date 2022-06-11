3-year-old boy plays drums while watching song on TV. Watch adorable video

It is a joy to watch toddlers play or engage in any activity they are having fun with. Their energy and happiness are infectious and lift your spirits instantly. Videos of toddlers doing something fun and enjoying themselves are wonderful to see. Like this video of a three-year-old boy engrossed in playing drums. The video of the little boy may make you say aww as it is so adorable.

The video was posted by a woman named Jenny Thomas McIntosh on her personal Instagram account on June 3. It has received more than 10,000 views so far. The boy is imitating a drummer that he is watching on the TV. He has drumsticks in his hands and is playing them passionately by banging it on the table. The boy’s facial expressions while he bangs the drumsticks are too adorable to watch. He also takes a sip of juice from a bottle lying on the table before resuming.

“Drumming prodigy at 3!! Josiah practices daily for hours w/ his fav@dkbernard!! His facial expressions are the best! Love it when he takes a sip of his juice.. just adorable,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video prompted people to post several comments.

“My husband started playing at 3 years old. We still have a video of him at 5 playing “my redeemer lives”. He still plays today. Love seeing young drummers with passion!” commented an Instagram user. “Music is in his blood!!! His movement and facial expression are everything! Gotta stay hydrated!! He’s adorable!!!!” wrote another. “This made me cry in the most positive way. What a talent. He’ll make it far. Nothing but love,” posted a third.

What do you think about this boy’s amazing drum skills?