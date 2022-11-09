3-year-old swings from a mountain, internet is stunned by the video

Being a parent is a lot of responsibility. One is always looking after their child and stopping them from doing things that may cause harm or trouble. While parents sometimes might stop children from seeking adventures, a couple is changing such norms. Mike Smiley and Janelle Smiley are professional mountaineers who have a three-year-old daughter, Sayla. The couple generally shares their adventures with their daughter. In a recent video that has gone viral, you can see their three-year-old swinging from a mountain and enjoying.

In the video, the child is tucked with safety measures while her father is seen standing on a rock on the mountain. As the child swings from the mountain, the father tries to catch her. The post's caption read, "Our 3.5-year-old daughter, Sayla, is taking rope swinging to a new level. She couldn't get enough; it was amazing. Highlight of the trip so far. "He further added that the video was shot by the child's mother. Sayla has done such smaller rope swings earlier and has loved them. He also tells his followers that they are professional mountain guides and do things like this for a living.

Take a look at the video here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed close to 37 million times. The video also has several likes and comments. Many netizens were stunned by the video. One person in the comments wrote, "A lot of fears are inherited from our parents. The best thing we can do is teach our children to progress through fear, keep moving, and be challenged. It develops resilience. Good on these parents for living their best life with their baby; that's not going to be a kid who sits home afraid to do something." A second person said, "OMG!!! I want to see more of her happy fearlessness!" A third person said, "This is amazing, and your daughter is incredibly lucky to have parents like you."

