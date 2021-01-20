40-year-old rhino iguana at Australia Zoo bags Guinness World Record for being oldest member of its species in captivity

A rhinoceros iguana living at the Australia Zoo named Rhino has made history by being dubbed the oldest living member of its species in captivity. Rhino's outstanding achievement was acknowledged by the Guinness World Record organisation, which also awarded the animal this special honour. "This almost doubles the age of the previous greatest lifespan on record for rhino iguanas of just under 23 years old," reads a bit of the blog post shared by GWR. Learning more about Rhino's great success story may leave you in awe.

Australia Zoo shared this tweet on its official Twitter account on January 19. The share encompasses three images and some text. It reads, "Crikey! Rhino has received a @GWR for the oldest living rhinoceros iguana! He will be turning 41 this year and is such a special part of our #AustraliaZoo family".

The text further reads, "He celebrated this remarkable honour with his favourite snack, hibiscus flowers! Congratulations, Rhino". Check out the share which has already accumulated over 1,100 likes below:

Rhino was born on February 23 in 1980 at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney. He was transferred to the Australia Zoo in 1993.

Rhino iguanas are native to the Caribbean. Their name comes from the 'pseudo-horn' found on their snouts, reminiscent of a rhinoceros' distinguishing feature. Though the purpose of the 'horn' is unknown, some believe it may attract mates, says the blog post by GWR.

