43-year-old laid off from Amazon shares how he got a new job in 90 days

A 43-year-old professional has gone viral after sharing the exact strategy he used to land a new job role just 90 days after being laid off. By replacing his previous Amazon salary with a new position, he urged job seekers to stop "blind-applying" and start executing a targeted plan. His story has resonated with many, offering a practical roadmap for navigating the current high-pressure job market.

The man who shared certain steps, claiming they helped him get a job after his Amazon layoff. (Instagram/@midlifereboot43)

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“A NEW JOB in 90 DAYS. I replaced my Amazon salary and landed a new leadership role in exactly 90 days at 43 years old. If you are currently navigating a layoff, do not panic. Stop blind-applying to LinkedIn job boards and start executing a strategy. Here is the exact playbook I used to get hired,” the man shared.

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He explained that he not only reached out to his network but also checked out his network’s network. “I ended every single catch-up call with one simple ask: ‘Can you forward my CV to two people in your network who should see it?’”

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{{^usCountry}} In addition, he shared that he started sending more structured resumes. He further talked about “weaponising the references”. Explaining, the corporate employee said, “Don’t wait for HR to ask. I built a bulletproof list of former colleagues, agency partners, and clients who could back up every claim I made in the interview room. Treat your references as your closing argument.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition, he shared that he started sending more structured resumes. He further talked about “weaponising the references”. Explaining, the corporate employee said, “Don’t wait for HR to ask. I built a bulletproof list of former colleagues, agency partners, and clients who could back up every claim I made in the interview room. Treat your references as your closing argument.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Lastly, he advised everyone to let go of “big tech ego”. He wrote, “I didn’t sit around waiting for another FAANG company to call. I looked at where the actual growth is happening and chose a startup. Flexibility is the ultimate survival skill. The market is tough, but the roles are out there.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lastly, he advised everyone to let go of “big tech ego”. He wrote, “I didn’t sit around waiting for another FAANG company to call. I looked at where the actual growth is happening and chose a startup. Flexibility is the ultimate survival skill. The market is tough, but the roles are out there.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

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An individual asked, “Congratulations, when you pass on the CV, do you send a specific job-wise CV or a generic version?” Another added, “Congratulations, buddy. Well done and thanks for inspiring others.”

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A third posted, “Amazing video.. kudos to you… So happy to see people are finally awakening after big tech.” A fourth wrote, “Happy to see you got it. As someone 33 years old in IT. This has been one of my nerves. Seeing you tackle with utmost grace is sufficient for me to make peace with it, and even I will be able to do it.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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