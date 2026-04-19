'524 packages, 421 locations': Amazon delivery driver shows 'normal' routine, video goes viral

A delivery driver working for Amazon has gone viral after sharing what she described as a “normal” workday, sparking debate about workload, efficiency, and burnout in the gig economy. The video, originally posted on TikTok by user @abbykaddaby, shows the scale of deliveries assigned in a single shift. The video was originally posted on TikTok by user @abbykaddaby. (X/@HustleBitch_)

In the clip, the driver begins by showing her route details, which include more than 300 stops, over 500 packages, and hundreds of delivery locations. She then pans the camera across the back of her truck, revealing shelves packed to capacity, with boxes stacked up to the roof and barely any room to move.

The video quickly surfaced on X, where one user shared the clip with the caption, “This isn’t peak season. This isn’t a one-off. This is what a “normal” route looks like. Some say it’s just part of the job. Others are asking how anyone is supposed to finish this in a single shift. Is this efficiency… or is this straight up burnout waiting to happen?”