45-foot-tall ‘ice volcano’ in Kazakhstan stuns people. Here’s how it formed

Braving cold and ice, people are flocking to the Almaty region in Kazakhstan. The reason? A 45-foot-tall ‘ice volcano’ that formed from spring water oozing out of the icy plain. And now, social media, especially Instagram, is flooded with images and videos of this unusual occurrence. There is a possibility that the posts regarding this ice tower may leave you in awe too.

An underground hot spring is responsible for this unusual formation, reports Daily Mail. When the hot water spouts out from the spring it freezes almost instantly giving the hollow structure its shape. Also, the continuous spraying of water from the top opening of the structure resembles smoke spewing from a lava-filled volcano.

Here are some of the Instagram photos and videos capturing the incredible formation:

