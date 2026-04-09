‘4-day work week, no set hours’: Founder encourages employees to prioritise mental health, shares why

A UK-based founder recently took to LinkedIn to advocate for a "results-only" work environment after a team member felt "awkward" about shifting their work schedule. Having experienced severe burnout in traditional corporate roles, the founder now leads his company with a four-day workweek and no set hours.

UK-based founder of SEO consultancy Spicy Margarita. (LinedIn/Ben Goodey)

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“Someone on my team: ‘Is it okay if I work this weekend instead of today? Not feeling my best.’ Me: ‘Of course, and you never need to ask at this company. You can work whenever you want’ Team member: ‘I know, but I still feel awkward if I don't say’,” Ben Goodey wrote on LinkedIn.

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He explained that he instantly understood the employee’s point of view. “I FEEL THIS. Because that's how I felt at every company I ever worked at. Until… I burned out. It took a serious burnout to realise that I needed to be a priority.”

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{{^usCountry}} He continued, “Perfectionism, accelerated by ‘success’ and ‘hustle’ culture would drive me to put myself last on the priority list.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He continued, “Perfectionism, accelerated by ‘success’ and ‘hustle’ culture would drive me to put myself last on the priority list.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} These are the reasons when he started his own company, he wanted to create a workspace where employees would feel comfortable and give their best. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These are the reasons when he started his own company, he wanted to create a workspace where employees would feel comfortable and give their best. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Explaining his office policies, the founder said, “4-day work week (because we need time to chill, too), work anywhere in the world, outcomes over activity, no set working hours.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining his office policies, the founder said, “4-day work week (because we need time to chill, too), work anywhere in the world, outcomes over activity, no set working hours.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Goodey said that at his company, employees are encouraged to say no, prioritise their mental health, and skip “wasteful meetings”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Goodey said that at his company, employees are encouraged to say no, prioritise their mental health, and skip “wasteful meetings”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “As a founder, I'm so uninterested in things that don't matter. If the work gets done, we all win - that's it. And it does take some reminding sometimes. Being treated like an adult at work takes some getting used to,” he posted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As a founder, I'm so uninterested in things that don't matter. If the work gets done, we all win - that's it. And it does take some reminding sometimes. Being treated like an adult at work takes some getting used to,” he posted. {{/usCountry}}

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What did social media say?

An individual posted, “Feels so refreshing to read about the work culture you've built, Ben. The focus should always be on getting the work done, and yet, many workplaces count the number of hours you stay tethered to your desks. Sigh!” Another commented, “We have a similar work culture at my agency. The best part is that building a team culture like this feels so satisfying, knowing people are working with the best energy alongside you instead of feeling forced.”

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A third expressed, “The last line makes me feel uncomfortable .... about how conditioned most people are to performing availability rather than actually working. I think the awkwardness your team member felt isn't about trust, it's about years of unlearning. Most workplaces train people to check in constantly, ask for permission, be visibly present, and be keen to work under authority. So genuine autonomy starts to feel like a trick, even when it isn't.

A fourth wrote, “I love this so much! I'm usually very intense at work, but that's also why I've burned out really badly twice while self-employed. The business we're in needs so much deep work that it's insane to me when people spend so much time in meetings.”

Who is Ben Goodey?

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According to his LinkedIn profile, Ben Goodey is a graduate of the Landon School of Economics. Over the years, he had worked across different industries in various roles.

He founded Spicy Margarita, a global SEO consultancy, in 2024. Besides being the founder, he serves as the strategy lead in his own company.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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