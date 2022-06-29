Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
4-year-old boy shows stunning skateboarding skills. Leaves netizens impressed

The 4-year-old boy from Russia has some impressive skateboarding skills that would leave you breathless. 
Updated on Jun 29, 2022 03:47 PM IST
Some kids are such early bloomers that it is astonishing to see them perform some tasks like a pro. It is always delightful to watch videos of such precocious kids. Like this 4-year-old boy from Russia’s Moscow whose skateboarding skills will leave you breathless.

The videos of the boy are regularly posted on the Instagram account mihonches. He is four years and three months old according to his Instagram bio. He has more than 1.15 lakh followers. In the videos posted on his Instagram account, he is seen skateboarding on the streets of Moscow and his skills are impressive. In one of his latest videos, he is seen showcasing his skateboarding skills in front of a crowd.

Since being posted on one day ago, the video has received more than 48,000 views and also got several comments.

“Super pumped to see this! Young dude is killing it!” commented an Instagram user. “Wow!! Congrats little man,” wrote another. “He can be my second grandson. Lol,” posted a third.

In another video, he is seen skating on a ramp and learning a new trick. “Today I was skating the ramp all day and I tried a new trick. I think I try 60 times maybe more… and I did it,” reads the caption.

The video was posted on June 6 and has received more than 66,000 views.

“He looks taller now...growing fast this awesome kid,” commented an Instagram user. “I enjoy watching him progress more and more. Kids already a legend,” posted another. “So inspiring!! Just incredibly talented,” said a third.

