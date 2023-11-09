5 Florida men capture a monstrous 17-foot python. See pics

In Florida's Big Cypress National Preserve, a group of python hunters united to catch a massive 17-foot snake weighing close to 90 kilos. Yes, you read that right. According to reports, the enormous python was discovered by 45-year-old conservationist Mike Elfenbein and his 17-year-old son Cole when they were searching the 7,29,000-acre preserve for invading snakes.

Snapshot of the massive python caught in Florida. ( Instagram/@Mike Elfenbein)

Once they spotted the monstrous-looking snake, fellow hunters Trey Barber, Carter Gavlock and Holden Hunter joined the two to catch it, reports UPI.

Elfenbein told CBS News, “We were strangers. But the five of us knew we had to capture this thing.”

According to Elfenbein, Gavlock was the first to grab the snake by its tail. Then, Gavlock and Cole grabbed the snake's head. As the five men attempted to wrestle it to the ground, the python tried to fight them. The reptile repeatedly raised her body off the ground in an attempt to stop her captors and keep them out of the way. (Also Read: South Delhi car owner finds 6-foot python stuck in vehicle)

Elfenbein even took to Instagram to share the news of catching the giant python. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "Officially 17’2” & 198 Pounds. This snake ate a lot of native wildlife to get this big. She ate her last meal! It took five of us to control her, glad to have removed her from our Everglades where she can no longer eat our wildlife."

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being shared, it has received numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "Thank goodness none of you were hurt or bitten during your attempt to capture her!"

A second said, "My god I would cry catching that thing! Good job!"

A third shared, "Wow! Great job!"

"She's freaking huge!" posted a fourth.

