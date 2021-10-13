Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
5 times Yuvraj Singh showed us he is an awesome puppy daddy
5 times Yuvraj Singh showed us he is an awesome puppy daddy

Yuvraj Singh often takes to Instagram to share images or videos of his dogs.
The image shows Yuvraj Singh with his dog.(Instagram/@yuvisofficial)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 01:44 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Yuvraj Singh often takes to Instagram to share various posts. Amid them, the shares that showcase his bond of love with his pet dogs often make people go aww. These posts also show that he is an awesome puppy daddy. Just like this recent share that showcases him sharing a moment with one of his poochs.

“Puppy love,” he wrote and shared an image. The picture shows Yuvraj Singh sitting with a cute doggo on his lap. Take a look at the picture that may leave you very happy.

This is, however, not the only picture of Singh with his canine companions that may leave you amused. Here is another video that shows him spending a sweet moment with his dog. He posted the clip on the occasion of International Dog Day, celebrated each year on August 26. “My daily dose of Vitamin Paw-sitivity,” he wrote while sharing the video.

Then there are these images that show him working with his paw-some gym buddy. “When your gym trainer tells you to stretch more,” he posted along with the pictures.

Though shared last year, this post certainly showcases his love for his furry baby.

Here’s another post of Yuvraj Singh with his pet for you to enjoy:

Which of these images or videos do you love the most?

yuvraj singh instagram pet dog
